Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shopify stock traded down C$18.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,152.00. 42,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,216. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$990.00 and a 12-month high of C$2,228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$144.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,509.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,752.01.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

