Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gartner in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $6.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s FY2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

IT opened at $302.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a one year low of $175.18 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,100,000 after buying an additional 136,099 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 47.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after buying an additional 309,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total value of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

