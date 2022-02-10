CoreFirst Bank & Trust Acquires 393 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after purchasing an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. 26,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,847. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

