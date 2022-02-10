First Foundation Advisors Has $715,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617 in the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of VRSK stock opened at $199.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day moving average of $207.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
