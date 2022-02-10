CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

