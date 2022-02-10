ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,320,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 166,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

