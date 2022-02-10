Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

