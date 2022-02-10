Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.19

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.19 and last traded at $51.21, with a volume of 2700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.