Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.19

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.19 and last traded at $51.21, with a volume of 2700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 866,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

