Omni Partners US LLC Increases Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter worth about $19,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,540,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,499,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,490,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

LCA stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,016. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.