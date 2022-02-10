Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $21.02

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.02, but opened at $25.80. Intapp shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 3,887 shares.

INTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

