Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Trading Down 2.4%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.47. Approximately 222,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,793,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.