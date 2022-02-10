Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1,129,015.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,575 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.63. 45,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,718,099. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

