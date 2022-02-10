Omni Partners US LLC Invests $5.50 Million in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 556,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 249,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LGV remained flat at $$9.70 on Thursday. 112,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

