CWV Chain Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $10.56 million and $9,256.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.00 or 0.07143962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,371.83 or 0.98751146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006158 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

