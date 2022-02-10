Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 11.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5,314.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 34,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,679. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

