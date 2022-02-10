Athanor Capital LP Has $202,000 Stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Athanor Capital LP decreased its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.08% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 12,095.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 991,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 983,832 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,643,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.