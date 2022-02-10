Athanor Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Athanor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 81.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,231 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 265,123 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 121,658 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 311,229 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,834,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

KLR opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $358.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.59. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. The company had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $188,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $337,964.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,844 shares of company stock worth $1,068,420 in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

