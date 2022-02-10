Morgan Stanley Has $1.78 Billion Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.30% of Trade Desk worth $1,783,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

