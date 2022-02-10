Athanor Capital LP Sells 162,232 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Athanor Capital LP lowered its holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,232 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGPI. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at about $40,331,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $28,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $26,855,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter valued at about $24,413,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Gores Guggenheim by 230,901.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,333,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after buying an additional 2,332,107 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

