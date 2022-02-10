Shelton Capital Management Buys 297 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock opened at $315.00 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.64.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.