Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,569,000 after purchasing an additional 166,728 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

