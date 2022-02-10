Tycoon (TYC) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Tycoon has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Tycoon has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $179,303.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00104671 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

