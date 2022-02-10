Spaceswap 24 Hour Volume Tops $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.00 or 0.07143962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,371.83 or 0.98751146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars.

