Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) versus Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Head to Head Comparison

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 9.82 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -9.17 Battalion Oil $148.29 million 1.64 -$229.71 million ($7.29) -2.04

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Battalion Oil. Kimbell Royalty Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Battalion Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.1% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31% Battalion Oil -48.51% 10.66% 1.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Battalion Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Battalion Oil on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 63.34 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 38.2 million barrels of crude oil, 12.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 78.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

