Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.