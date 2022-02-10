BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $813.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $894.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

