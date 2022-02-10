EMG Holdings L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 362.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

