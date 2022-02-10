EMG Holdings L.P. Buys New Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

ITQRU opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

