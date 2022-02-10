Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $233.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.70 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.84.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

