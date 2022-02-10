Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,592 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 77.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $50,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Barclays raised their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,012 shares of company stock worth $20,307,986. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

