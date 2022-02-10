Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Position Trimmed by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARBG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBG opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

