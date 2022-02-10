Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.77. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,521. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $159.87 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.88.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

