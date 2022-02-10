GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,451 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in GigCapital4 were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of GIGGU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

