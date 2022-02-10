Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $45,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,938,000. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $113,993.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 781,694 shares of company stock worth $126,951,497. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $129.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

