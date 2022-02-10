Mariner LLC Has $53.32 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.21% of Albemarle worth $53,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,548. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $236.43 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 125.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.