Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Announces Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Malibu Boats updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MBUU traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,625. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87.

A number of research firms have commented on MBUU. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 428.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

