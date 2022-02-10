Zacks Investment Management Buys 7,927 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $339.64 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

