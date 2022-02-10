Atom Investors LP Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 400.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.64.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $534.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.34.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

