CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3,742.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $186.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.53.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

