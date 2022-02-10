11,700 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Masterton Capital Management LP

Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000. Deckers Outdoor comprises 2.6% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 88.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,047,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DECK traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.83. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,318. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.82 and a 200-day moving average of $385.37. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $289.23 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

