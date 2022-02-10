Omni Partners US LLC Invests $12.41 Million in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 456,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,000. Intersect ENT accounts for 0.6% of Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 1,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,056. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

