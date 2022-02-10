Omni Partners US LLC Has $147.83 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,484 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up 7.6% of Omni Partners US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Omni Partners US LLC owned approximately 0.32% of IHS Markit worth $147,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,270,000 after acquiring an additional 812,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after buying an additional 564,545 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG grew its position in IHS Markit by 34.5% during the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,628,000 after buying an additional 982,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,816,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62,229 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,752,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,633,000 after acquiring an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $113.69. 2,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,123. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

