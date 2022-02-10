62,968 Shares in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Purchased by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEVA shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Aeva Technologies Profile
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
