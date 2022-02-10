Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up 1.2% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown University bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $4,882,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STWD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.