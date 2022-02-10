Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MasTec by 2,417.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 4,875.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

