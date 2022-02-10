Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 122,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 74,613 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 28,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,982,000 after buying an additional 642,997 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 4,386 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $480,486.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,405,127. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

