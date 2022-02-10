Golden State Equity Partners Buys 586 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

CMCSA opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

