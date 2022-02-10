Zacks Investment Management Has $24.01 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

PYPL stock opened at $122.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and sold 38,359 shares valued at $7,173,382. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.