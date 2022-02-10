Golden State Equity Partners Sells 1,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Unity Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Unity Software by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Unity Software by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $115.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.18. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $12,188,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,600,890 shares of company stock worth $279,527,410. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

