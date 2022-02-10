NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.66 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

